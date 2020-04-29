Cognios Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Cognios Capital LLC decreased its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 36.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,482 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in L Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,685,000 after buying an additional 983,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in L Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,070,000 after buying an additional 175,659 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,440,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $46,414,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,809,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,787,000 after purchasing an additional 74,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

LB stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97. L Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.91%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

LB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on L Brands from $19.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered L Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on L Brands from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on L Brands from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

