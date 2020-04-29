Cognios Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,970 Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ball by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ball by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. ValuEngine raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

NYSE:BLL opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.45. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

