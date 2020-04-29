Cognios Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Cognios Capital LLC decreased its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra dropped their price objective on AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AON from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

NYSE AON opened at $172.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.46. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

