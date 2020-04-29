Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JWN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $1,230,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,040,000 after purchasing an additional 543,917 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 87,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 563,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,989,000 after purchasing an additional 380,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.37.
JWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays cut shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.72.
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.
