Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JWN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $1,230,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,040,000 after purchasing an additional 543,917 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 87,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 563,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,989,000 after purchasing an additional 380,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays cut shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

