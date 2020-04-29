Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Holdings Lowered by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY opened at $114.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.90. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $141.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVY. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.18.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar bought 500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

