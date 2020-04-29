Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,167,000 after purchasing an additional 218,275 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after purchasing an additional 179,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $1,233.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,187.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1,318.81. The company has a market capitalization of $876.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 43.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

