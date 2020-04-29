Cognios Capital LLC Has $212,000 Stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Cognios Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $37,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE opened at $106.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.77. DTE Energy Co has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.19.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Vertical Research started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.42.

In other DTE Energy news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

