Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,249 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,308,000 after purchasing an additional 212,706 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 558.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DGX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.06.

NYSE:DGX opened at $111.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.43.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $25,934,155.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,460,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,476 shares of company stock worth $28,656,119 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

