Cognios Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cognios Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 81.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,482 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPRT shares. BidaskClub cut Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.43.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.50.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

