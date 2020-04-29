Cognios Capital LLC Sells 10,463 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Cognios Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,463 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $541,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $960,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 165,239 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $23,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on M. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cleveland Research cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other Macy’s news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of M stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.49. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

