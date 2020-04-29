Cognios Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,523 Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RE. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $179.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $168.16 and a 1-year high of $294.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.05.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.89) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.00.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.45 per share, with a total value of $360,675.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.