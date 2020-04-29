Cognios Capital LLC Buys New Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

