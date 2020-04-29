Clear Street Markets LLC Cuts Stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,625,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

In other news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni acquired 15,203 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

COTY stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. Coty Inc has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.