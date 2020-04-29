14,367 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Acquired by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 70,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 75,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.65 and a beta of 0.82. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $65.69 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.05.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

