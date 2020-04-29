Cognios Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,968 shares of company stock valued at $18,932,487 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Cfra upgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $635.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $615.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.59.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $497.16 on Wednesday. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $546.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.14. The stock has a market cap of $106.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.