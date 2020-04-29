Clear Street Markets LLC Takes Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in TEGNA by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in TEGNA by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 262,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 42,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in TEGNA by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TGNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra boosted their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of TGNA opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

