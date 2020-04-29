23,528 Shares in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day moving average of $107.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

