Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000. United Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 560,224 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.32.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

UTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

