Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Diageo by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Diageo by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $137.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.20. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $176.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

