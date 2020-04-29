Citizens National Bank Trust Department Takes $3.07 Million Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 89,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000. AFLAC accounts for 1.6% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AFLAC by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,743,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,651,000 after acquiring an additional 949,353 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 133,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

