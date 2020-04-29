Certified Advisory Corp Has $45,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IEO opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.30. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2996 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

