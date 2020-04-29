Certified Advisory Corp Takes $49,000 Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:XT opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56.

