Certified Advisory Corp Takes $49,000 Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:XT opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.