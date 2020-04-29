Certified Advisory Corp Buys 228 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 148.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

NYSE:CVS opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

