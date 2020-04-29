Certified Advisory Corp Buys 219 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of MGV stock opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.72.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

