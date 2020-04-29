Certified Advisory Corp Buys 454 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 146.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,494,133,000 after buying an additional 2,102,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,157,368,000 after buying an additional 287,303 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at $794,509,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,072,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $396,953,000 after purchasing an additional 151,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,284,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $257,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. BidaskClub cut T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock opened at $87.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.66. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $101.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.