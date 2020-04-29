1,225 Shares in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NXTG opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $57.81.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

14,367 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. Acquired by Cognios Capital LLC
14,367 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. Acquired by Cognios Capital LLC
Cognios Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Charter Communications Inc
Cognios Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Charter Communications Inc
Clear Street Markets LLC Takes Position in TEGNA Inc.
Clear Street Markets LLC Takes Position in TEGNA Inc.
23,528 Shares in Medtronic PLC Acquired by Citizens National Bank Trust Department
23,528 Shares in Medtronic PLC Acquired by Citizens National Bank Trust Department
Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in United Technologies Co.
Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in United Technologies Co.
Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in Diageo plc
Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in Diageo plc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report