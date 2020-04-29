1,225 Shares in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NXTG opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $57.81.

