Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 677.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSE:FFC opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

