Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 1,247 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 238.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.26.

