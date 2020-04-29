Certified Advisory Corp Has $88,000 Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,274,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,749,000 after buying an additional 29,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,713,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 26,637 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,932.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NRZ stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. New Residential Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.80.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.