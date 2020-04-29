Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) Shares Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Solar Senior Capital worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource America Inc. grew its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 178,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUNS. BidaskClub upgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Solar Senior Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Senior Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ SUNS opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.07. Solar Senior Capital Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 million. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 57.23%. Equities analysts predict that Solar Senior Capital Ltd will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. This is a boost from Solar Senior Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

