Certified Advisory Corp Cuts Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,832,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 37,059 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.