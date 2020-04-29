Certified Advisory Corp Decreases Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 471,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,346,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.17. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $43.03.

