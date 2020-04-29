Certified Advisory Corp Sells 3,171 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,821,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $287,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $34.58.

