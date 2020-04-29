Certified Advisory Corp Buys New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCF. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,643,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67.

