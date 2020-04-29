Certified Advisory Corp Sells 986 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.72. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $60.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

In other news, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

