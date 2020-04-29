Certified Advisory Corp Trims Stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares during the period.

ONEQ opened at $340.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.36. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a one year low of $257.38 and a one year high of $383.85.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

