Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 803 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 107.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of XAR opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.11. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.