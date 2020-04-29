Certified Advisory Corp Makes New $144,000 Investment in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLV. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

SMLV stock opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.33. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $101.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.