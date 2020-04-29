Certified Advisory Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $153.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.24. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $115.36 and a 1-year high of $200.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3656 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

