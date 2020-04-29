Certified Advisory Corp Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,682 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of COP opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.61. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

