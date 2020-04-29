Certified Advisory Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,636,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,368 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 17,470,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,323,000 after acquiring an additional 990,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,919,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,991 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,725,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,351,000 after buying an additional 986,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,974,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,032,000 after buying an additional 625,297 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $16.69.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.