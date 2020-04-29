Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp cut its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $92.54 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

