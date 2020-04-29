Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $440.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $440.00 and last traded at $436.67, with a volume of 3924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $433.01.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIO. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.32. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 76.08% and a return on equity of 4.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 258,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,864,000 after purchasing an additional 146,088 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

