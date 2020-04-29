Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 482 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,394,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $139.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $163.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

