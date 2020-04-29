Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 115,078 LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 115,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in LYFT by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in LYFT by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LYFT by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in LYFT by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,652 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LYFT alerts:

LYFT opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. LYFT Inc has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion and a PE ratio of -0.61.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 167.96%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of LYFT from $64.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of LYFT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.28.

In other LYFT news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $609,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $25,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $879,996.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.