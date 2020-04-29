Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,885 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,076 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 59.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,868,000 after acquiring an additional 188,381 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 4.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Target by 2.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,457 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.59. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.92.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

