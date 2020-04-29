Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,714 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Masco by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Masco by 594.4% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 147,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 126,105 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Masco by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 78,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 35.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 53,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Masco from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.97.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other Masco news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

