salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,664 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $1,845,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $189.36 per share, with a total value of $208,296.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,870 shares in the company, valued at $19,290,103.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 395,907 shares of company stock valued at $64,634,173 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $154.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a market cap of $141.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 772.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.58 and a 200-day moving average of $163.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

