Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stake Raised by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for 1.0% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

