Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 600.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,938 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937,777 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of LYFT worth $29,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYFT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LYFT by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,686,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,836,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LYFT during the 4th quarter valued at $166,444,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LYFT by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,112 shares during the period. Mayfield XIII Management UGP Ltd. a Cayman Islands Exempted Co. bought a new stake in LYFT during the 4th quarter valued at $53,194,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in LYFT by 384.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 804,327 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,602,000 after purchasing an additional 638,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $157,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $609,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $879,996 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on LYFT to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered LYFT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark raised LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. LYFT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.28.

Shares of LYFT opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. LYFT Inc has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYFT Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

